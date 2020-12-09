LVMH group president for China joins Cosmose board

Cosmose, the offline retail tech platform, has announced that Andrew Wu, LVMH group president for Greater China is joining its board.

Wu, who has overseen more than 60 fashion and luxury brands, will bring his knowledge and experience to Cosmose, with a focus on improving its strategic development in the global luxury market, explained the tech company.

Founded in 2014, Cosmose is a retail tech platform used by the likes of LVMH, Gucci, Burberry, Cartier, Bvlgari, Estee Lauder, and L’Oréal.

It uses artificial intelligence to understand, predict and influence how people shop offline through data of more than one billion smartphones. Today, more than 360,000 stores globally rely on Cosmose to optimise in-store traffic and increase sales.

Cosmose recently raised 15 million US dollars in a Series A funding round.