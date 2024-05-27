LVMH MD reportedly appointed CEO at Fendi

Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, the current managing director of LVMH Group, has reportedly been appointed to the role of chief executive officer of one of the group’s portfolio brands, Fendi.

Angeloglou, who will take on the role from June 1, is believed to be preparing to succeed Serge Brunschwig, who is stepping down from the helm position after six years in pursuit of new responsibilities at LVMH, according to WWD.

As such, Angeloglou will serve a dual role at the company, having been managing director for the group’s fashion division since March 11, when it was announced he was to take responsibility for portfolio brands within the Fashion Group category.

At the time, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, Michael Burke, said that Angeloglou had been a “key player in the brand’s success” adding that his experience would help “to fully embrace the objective of heightening the magic of these extraordinary Maisons”.

Prior to this, however, Angeloglou had already been a member of the LVMH Group from mid-2019, when he took on the role of strategic missions director for fashion and leather goods at Louis Vuitton.

This was after serving in a variety of increasingly senior positions at L’Oreal Group over the course of 23 years, his most recent being global brand president for L’Oreal Paris.