LVMH replaces Chantal Gaemperle with Maud Alvarez-Pereyre as HR head

In a turn of events at luxury conglomerate LVMH has announced the departure of its human resources head Chantal Gaemperle after serving the business for the last 17 years.

The company has now nominated Maud Alvarez-Pereyre as executive vice president human resources of the group and who will also become a member of the executive committee, effective December 1, 2024.

LVMH also made an announcement about several other senior level appointments.

LVMH parts ways with HR head Chantal Gaemperle

“After leading the LVMH Human Resources & Synergies department for more than 17 years, and creating a talent development and CSR policy to support the group’s growth, Chantal Gaemperle is leaving the Group to pursue new projects,” the company said in a brief statement.

According to the French online publication La Lettre, Gaemperle, protégé of Bernard Arnault has been laid off with a view to dismissal for serious misconduct.

LVMH announces senior leadership appointments

The company added that Jean-Jacques Guiony, a member of the executive committee, will be named president and CEO of the Wines and Spirits division, Moët Hennessy, effective February 1, 2025. He replaces Philippe Schaus who, after 21 years with the group, has decided to begin a new chapter in his career, focusing on non-executive roles. In his new responsibilities, Jean-Jacques Guiony will be accompanied by Alexandre Arnault as deputy CEO of the division.

LVMH further said that Charles Delapalme will be appointed president and chief executive officer of Hennessy following a period of transition with Laurent Boillot, whose new responsibilities will be announced at a later date.

Cécile Cabanis, a member of the executive committee, will be appointed chief financial officer of the LVMH Group, succeeding Jean-Jacques Guiony as of February 1, 2025.

In addition, Guillaume Motte, president and chief executive officer of Sephora, will be named a member of the executive committee effective January 1, 2025.