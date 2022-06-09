LVMH’s Emilio Pucci taps Saar Debrouwere as new CEO

Italian luxury label Emilio Pucci has appointed Belgian fashion executive Saar Debrouwere as its new chief executive officer.

Debrouwere is expected to begin the top job at the LVMH-owned label in July as the company shifts to a see now, buy now presentation model with frequent product drops, according to an announcement seen by WWD.

Sidney Toledano, chair and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group, hailed Debrouwere’s international experience across various fashion companies, and said her “energy, rigour and enthusiasm will be key assets in leading the entire team to success in this new adventure”.

Debrouwere joins from Shanghai-based fashion group Icicle, where she has served as executive vice president, design and product since 2020. Prior to that, she spent 8 years at Swedish brand Acne Studios, most recently serving as chief product officer. Earlier still, she was Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons’ collection director.

Key changes at Emilio Pucci

The new top hire at Emilio Pucci follows the appointment last year of Camille Miceli as the brand’s new creative director. Miceli, who previously worked at fashion houses Chanel and Louis Vuitton, was Emilio Pucci’s first creative director since 2017. She released her first collection for the label in April.

LVMH said incoming chief Debrouwere will be tasked with “accelerating Pucci’s development by combining its lifestyle and resort origins with the creative modernity” of Miceli, “whose first designs were a great success”.

Miceli said: “I am convinced that we will do great things together and make Pucci a success.”

Emilio Pucci was founded by Italian designer Marquis Emilio Pucci in 1947. The brand is best known for its colourful prints, and offers ready-to-wear, beachwear, accessories, childrenswear, and eyewear collections.

Luxury giant LVMH snapped up a 67 percent stake in the Florentine label in 2000, before taking full control of the company from its founding family last year.