LVMH strengthens executive committee with new appointments

French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) has announced strategic changes to its senior leadership team to bolster its sustainable growth strategy. The appointments, which are effective immediately, see two long-standing internal leaders join the group executive committee as the company reorganises its beauty and environmental divisions.

Véronique Courtois takes leadership of beauty division

Véronique Courtois has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior and of the LVMH beauty division. In this expanded capacity, Courtois joins the executive committee and will oversee the activities of all maisons within the beauty portfolio. She retains her current role at the head of Parfums Christian Dior to ensure strategic continuity for the brand.

Courtois first joined LVMH in 2000 and held various marketing roles for 10 years before becoming chief marketing officer of Guerlain in 2007. She moved to Christian Dior Couture in 2010 as marketing director and later served as brand general director of Parfums Christian Dior. Following a tenure as CEO of Guerlain starting in 2019, she returned to lead Parfums Christian Dior in March 2023.

Antoine Arnault expands remit to executive committee

Antoine Arnault, the director of image and environment for LVMH, has also been appointed to the executive committee. Arnault will continue to oversee image, communication, and sustainable development projects, responsibilities he has held since 2020. His expertise is expected to be vital in advancing the LIFE 360 roadmap, which focuses on protecting biodiversity and the environment.

Arnault began his career by founding a technology company in 2000 before joining Louis Vuitton as communication director. He was appointed CEO of Italian menswear brand Berluti in 2011 and became chairman of Loro Piana in 2013, a position he held until 2025. He currently serves as CEO and vice-chairman of the board of directors of Christian Dior SE and chairman of the supervisory board of Berluti.

Rinderknech departs for personal projects

The reorganisation follows the departure of Stéphane Rinderknech, who has decided to leave the group to pursue personal projects. Rinderknech previously led the expansion of LVMH hospitality and the beauty division. Stéphane Bianchi, the managing director of LVMH, expressed gratitude for the contribution Rinderknech made to the growth of the hospitality and beauty businesses.

Bianchi noted that both Courtois and Arnault have consistently demonstrated the values of the group throughout their careers. Their unique expertise is expected to be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the conglomerate as it navigates the evolving luxury landscape.