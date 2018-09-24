LVMH to revive Jean Patou

Guillame Henry, who left Nina Ricci just this past March, is about to be tasked with a stupendous challenge: revive the house of Jean Patou. Founded in the early 1910s, Jean Patou would become famous for eradicating the flapper look by lengthening the skirt and designing sportswear for women and is considered the inventor of knitted swimwear and the tennis skirt.

Henry will be tasked with designing ready-to-wear and accessories for the brand. His first collection is expected to be presented as early as the first half of 2019. Plans for a shop in Paris and an online store are underway according to WWD.

The newly launched Instagram account for the brand, which has yet to be verified, and has roughly 2000 followers, has already posted a photo of founder Jean Tatou, a quote by him where they announce the label is back, and a photo announcing Guillame Henry's appointment as creative director of the brand.

Henry is considered the perfect choice by many given his penchant for updating old school Parisian brands. He helped breathe life into Carven, making it a more contemporary streetwear label, and although his designs at Nina Ricci weren't a huge commercial success, it definitely had its audience and celebrity following with stars like Beyoncé.