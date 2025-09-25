Lycra Company appoints new chief operating officer and executive vice president, product

The Lycra Company is restructuring its leadership team. Robert Johnston has been promoted to chief operating officer (COO), while Doug Kelliher has been appointed executive vice president, product, the company announced on Thursday. Both managers will report directly to CEO Gary Smith.

For Johnston, this is a promotion from his previous role as executive vice president, operations. The newly appointed COO has worked for The Lycra Company and its predecessor organisations for 35 years. He will now extend his leadership responsibilities to include product development. This is in addition to his existing responsibility for global production operations and IT, according to the press release. In his new role, Johnston will also manage R&D personnel, laboratory resources and pilot productions. This will drive innovation across the entire product portfolio and support strategic growth targets.

“I’m honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and help shape the future of our innovation pipeline," said Johnston. "Our teams around the world are deeply committed to excellence, and I look forward to working across functions to strengthen our operations and advance product development.”

Kelliher, in turn, joins The Lycra Company from Polartec, a manufacturer of innovative performance fabrics. He served as vice president of product management there for the past ten years, according to his LinkedIn profile. At The Lycra Company, he will lead the product management team and be responsible for developing and implementing the strategy for fibres, fabrics and apparel.

“I’m thrilled to join The Lycra Company and contribute to its legacy of innovation," said Kelliher. "With the strength of our global team and a clear focus on differentiated products that fulfill market demands, I’m confident we can unlock new growth opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”