Lyndsey Cattermole appointed to Myer’s board of directors

Myer Holdings Limited Chairman, Garry Hounsell, through a statement, announced the appointment of Lyndsey Cattermole AM as a Non-Executive Director.

Commenting on her appointment, Hounsell said: “Lyndsey is one of the most successful businesswomen and entrepreneurs in Australia, and I am delighted that she is joining the Myer board. She brings leading industry experience and is respected across a range of industries.”

Cattermole, the company said, founded one of Australia’s largest and most successful IT businesses, Aspect Computing, which operated for almost thirty years before being sold to the KAZ Group. Aspect Computing specialised in IT consulting, program development and product development, including retail and training. Aspect Computing developed international systems and created one of Australia’s biggest software product exports, Lansa. In 2002, Cattermole became a non-executive director of KAZ Group following its purchase of Aspect Computing.

“Lyndsey will bring tremendous IT skills to our multi-channel offering, and we will benefit from her vast experience,” Hounsell added.

Cattermole holds significant board experience, including at Foster’s Group Ltd, Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, Tatts Group Ltd and the Victorian Major Events Corporation. In addition, she is currently a director of Pact Group Holdings Ltd, Florey Neurosciences, PlayersVoice and the Melbourne Rebels and has extensive experience on State and Federal Government committees and boards, including the Federal Government’s electronic, electrical and information industry board and the Prime Minister’s science and engineering council. In Victoria, she was a member of the Premier’s business round table.

Additionally, Cattermole has also been a director of the Heide Museum for Modern Art, the Melbourne Theatre Company and has spent over ten years involved with community health, including at the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and as chairman of the Women’s and Children’s Health Care Network. She, the company added, was instrumental in merging the Royal Children’s Hospital Research Institute and the Murdoch Research Institute, to form the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute; which is now one of Australia’s largest biomedical research institutes. For these significant community involvements Cattermole has been awarded an Order of Australia (AM). She is also a fellow of the Australian Computer Society recognising her distinguished contribution to the Australian IT industry.

Picture:Facebook/Myer