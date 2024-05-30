M&S appoints Alison Dolan as new CFO

Marks and Spencer Group (M&S) has announced the appointment of Alison Dolan as chief financial officer.

Dolan, the company said in a statement, will take over from interim CFO Jeremy Townsend who will remain in post as planned until May 2025.

Commenting on the new CFO appointment, Stuart Machin, the company’s chief executive officer said: “We are fortunate to attract somebody of Alison’s calibre who will be a fantastic addition to the leadership team and with so much experience in fast paced, digitally led businesses, will help us in this next phase of transforming M&S.”

The company added that Dolan brings a wealth of experience from her current role as CFO of the leading digital property portal, Rightmove and from previous finance, strategy, and transformation roles, including with News UK and Sky.

“As a customer shopping at M&S I’ve always loved the brand and am thrilled to be part of reshaping the business for growth. The scale and pace of change are significant and there are so many great opportunities ahead,” added Dolan.

Alison is also a non-executive director on the board of Pearson plc and a member of the audit and remuneration committees.