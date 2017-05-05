M&S appoints Archie Norman as new Chairman

Marks and Spencer Group (M&S) has appointed Archie Norman as Non-Executive Chairman with effect from September 1, 2017. He succeeds Robert Swannell, who will retire from the board on the same day.

Commenting on Norman’s appointment, Swannell, outgoing M&S Chairman, said: “I am delighted that Archie, with his deep, relevant experience is to be M&S’s next Chairman. It has been a real privilege to have served as chairman and to have worked with so many exceptional people who are so passionate about this great business. With the appointment of Steve Rowe in 2016, I am confident that we have an excellent team, well-equipped to grow and strengthen the business. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

M&S said, Norman brings a breadth of experience with an extensive track record in retail and brands. He was instrumental in transforming a number of major British businesses including Kingfisher, Asda and Energis. He is an experienced chairman and board director having served as chairman of ITV, Lazard London and Hobbycraft. In 2016, he was appointed by the department for business, energy and industrial strategy as its lead non-executive board member.

“I am looking forward to taking on the role of the chairmanship of Marks & Spencer as the business under Steve Rowe’s leadership faces into the considerable challenges ahead in a rapidly changing retail landscape,” added Norman.

Vindi Banga, Senior Independent Director, M&S, who led the selection process said, “Having conducted a very rigorous appointment process, it was clear to us that Archie was the best person to be Chairman. Archie is one of the most respected business leaders in the UK with extensive experience as both CEO and chair, and a proven record in retail and other areas.”

Picture:M&S website