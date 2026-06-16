M&S appoints chief digital and technology officer

British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has named John Hunt as its new chief digital and technology officer.

In a statement on LinkedIn, M&S said that Hunt, who brings more than 30 years of experience in retail, leading digital and technology teams across large-scale businesses in South Africa and Australia, will join the retailer this summer.

Hunt is an experienced chief information officer and senior retail executive who has spent the majority of his career with Woolworths in both South Africa and Australia. He currently serves as chief information officer and managing director of group enablement for Woolworths Group in Sydney.

In his new role at M&S, he will take over the digital, data and technology function from operations director Sacha Berendji, who will remain with the retailer on the executive committee until April 2027 and continue to lead M&S’ property and store development function.

His appointment follows M&S head of operations for M&S.com, Simon Wood, announcing his departure from the retailer after 25 years. Wood, who has held various roles at M&S since he joined in October 2000, including head of web operations and director of M&S.com, before being promoted to head of operations, announced on LinkedIn that “the time has come to move on”.