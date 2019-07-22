M&S appoints Harriet Hounsell as new HR Director

Marks and Spencer plc (M&S) has roped in Harriet Hounsell as new HR Director, who will be joining the firm in mid-October as part of the company’s leadership transformation plan.

Confirming Hounsell’s appointment to FashionUnited, a company spokesperson said: “We look forward to welcoming her in October.”

The company said, she is currently serving at McDonalds UK & Ireland, leading role in driving culture change to help the business become more innovative, agile in its decision making and colleague-centric.

Hounsell brings extensive retail experience to M&S and has spent a large part of her career at the John Lewis Partnership, holding a number of operational and trading roles in John Lewis and Waitrose stores.

Picture:M&S media gallery