M&S appoints Humphrey Singer as Chief Finance Officer

Marks and Spencer Group plc (M&S) has appointed Humphrey Singer to its board as Chief Finance Officer. Singer, the company said, has been Group Finance Director at Dixons Carphone plc since 2014 following the merger of Dixons Retail with Carphone Warehouse Group.

Commenting on Singer’s appointment, Steve Rowe, Chief Executive, M&S, said in a media statement: “As we embark on our five-year transformation programme, Humphrey will be a great addition to the top team. His experience as part of the team that led Dixons through its period of change and migration to multi-channel retailer is most relevant to what we are undertaking here. This, coupled with his retail expertise and eye for detail and cost, will be very important to our team dynamic as we move forward."

He became group finance director of Dixons in 2011, having held several other finance roles since joining the company in 2007. His early career included finance roles at Cadbury Schweppes plc and Coca-Cola Enterprises UK Limited. Humphrey is a Non-Executive Director at Taylor Wimpey plc.

“Under Steve M&S is changing and there’s no better time to be joining the team that is transforming the business,” added Singer.

Humphrey will replace Helen Weir who, as previously announced, is leaving M&S on March 31, 2018 to pursue a portfolio career.

Picture:M&S media gallery