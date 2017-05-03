M&S appoints Jill McDonald as MD, clothing, home & beauty

Marks & Spencer has appointed Jill McDonald, currently CEO at Halfords, to the new role of Managing Director, Clothing, Home & Beauty. The company said, his role will have overall profit and loss accountability for all aspects of the M&S non-food business, from design and sourcing through to supply chain and logistics, and he will report directly in to M&S’s CEO, Steve Rowe.

Commenting on McDonald’s appointment, Steve Rowe, M&S CEO, said in a press release, “I am pleased with the progress we have made in clothing & home over the last year and the time is now right for this appointment. Jill’s first-class customer knowledge and great experience in running dynamic, high achieving teams make her exactly the right person to lead this all-important part of our business from recovery in to growth.”

The company said, McDonald will join M&S in the autumn and will be part of the M&S operating committee, the team accountable for the day-to-day running of the business and the development and execution of strategy. As a result of this appointment, M&S is also announcing a change of responsibility for CEO Steve Rowe, who will handover his clothing, home & beauty accountabilities to McDonald on her arrival, and for CFO Helen Weir, who will hand over responsibility for the clothing, home & beauty supply chain & logistics.

M&S also announces today that, on McDonald’s arrival, Jo Jenkins will move to the new role of Clothing & Beauty Director, reporting into her, and with expanded accountabilities for all clothing across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

