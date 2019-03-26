M&S confirms exit of two senior executives

Marks and Spencer Plc (M&S) has confirmed that Paula Bonham Carter, head of buying for womenswear and Rachel Harley, head of merchandising, lingerie are leaving the company. The company said in a statement that Carter is leaving M&S at the end of April, while Harley will step down in June.

An M&S spokesperson said: “Both Paula and Rachel have made a great contribution to the business during their time at M&S and we wish them well for the future.”

In January, M&S had revealed locations of 17 stores, it plans to close as a part of its previously announced five-year plan to shutter over 100 stores by 2022. For its third quarter to December 29, 2018, M&S reported 4.8 percent decline in UK Clothing & Home sales to 1,103 million pounds with like-for-like sales down 2.4 percent.

Picture:M&S media gallery