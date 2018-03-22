M&S hires Stuart Machin, CEO of Steinhoff as new MD of Food

London - Marks & Spencer has poached the UK Group Chief Executive Officer of Steinhoff, Stuart Machin, to take on the newly created role of Food Managing Director in a move which sees M&S overhauling its current food branch as it accelerates its business-wide transformation scheme.

Stuart is set to take on his new role at M&S in late April, where he will be in charge of the overall profits and loss accountability for all aspects of the M&S food division. He will be reporting directly to M&S’s CEO, Steve Rowe, and is set to work closely alongside of Jill McDonald, Managing Director of Clothing & Home, who is leading the transformation in non-food.

“My heart lies in Food retail and I am excited to bring my passion for dynamic, customer-led Food retailing to M&S,” said Stuart Machin in a statement on his new role. “The business has many reasons to be proud of its Food offer but there are also opportunities and lots to deliver under the transformation plan that Steve has laid out. I am looking forward to joining the team.”

He brings with him years of experience as an established food expert, executing retail transformation in the UK and Australia. He previously served as CEO of Target Australia prior to working at Steinhoff, and has held a number of roles at Asda Walmart, Tesco, and J Sainsbury.

“We face challenges in our Food business and we have lots to do to change, fast. Stuart is an excellent addition to our team,” added Steve Rowe, M&S CEO. “He gets Food retailing and he has first class experience of driving change in big food retailers. At M&S we need to sharpen our prices, improve our products, drive profitability and grow market share – Stuart is the right leader to get on and deliver these changes.”

Following Stuart’s appointment, Andy Adcock, Director of Food is set to exit the company by the end of April. “I’d like to sincerely thank Andy for his significant contribution to M&S over the last nine years and wish him well for the future,” said Rowe.