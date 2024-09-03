MAC Cosmetics appoints new global marketing executive

MAC Cosmetics, part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., has appointed Emily Bromfield as its new senior vice president of global marketing to oversee the brand’s global marketing strategies across all categories and channels.

In a statement, MAC Cosmetics states that Bromfield will bring her “disruptor mindset and consumer-first approach” to the brand, helping to expand its global presence and appeal across established and emerging markets.

In addition, Bromfield will lead efforts in compelling storytelling, product innovation, and immersive experiences to enhance the brand's positioning and further elevate consumer engagement. She will also serve as a key global partner to all MAC regions and affiliates.

Bromfield previously worked at Dr. Barbara Sturm, serving as chief marketing officer and managing director, where she was "instrumental" in driving the skincare brand's rapid growth, culminating in its acquisition by Puig in January 2024.

Prior to that, Bromfield was integral to the founding team at Charlotte Tilbury, where she shaped the brand's go-to-market strategy, brand positioning, and social media presence.

In her new role at MAC, she will report directly to Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, senior vice president, global general manager.

Commenting on the appointment, Moudachirou-Rébois said: "Emily's proven track record of building brands and driving breakthrough consumer-led marketing strategies will be invaluable to our team. With her extensive experience and innovative mindset, we are confident that together, we will achieve remarkable milestones for MAC."