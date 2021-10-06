Macy’s appoints Ashley Buchanan and Tracey Zhen to its board of directors

Macy’s, Inc. has announced the appointment of Ashley Buchanan, chief executive officer of The Michaels Companies and Tracey Zhen, president of Zipcar, to its board of directors, effective October 5, 2021.

“Ashley and Tracey bring valuable and highly relevant expertise that will help our company continue to execute our Polaris strategy and drive growth. Ashley brings decades of experience in retail and a history of overseeing omnichannel transformations efforts at both Michaels and Walmart. We also look forward to leveraging Tracey’s global consumer technology background and track record of fueling innovation and applying technology to deliver growth,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc.

The company said in a release, as CEO of Michaels since early 2020, Buchanan has led the company through a significant transformation, including a reimagined omnichannel experience and strengthened store business that resulted in record growth, financial and operational performance. He previously served in various roles at Walmart, most recently as chief merchant for the U.S. eCommerce business.

Zhen, the company added, oversees all facets of the business in her role at Zipcar, the world’s leading car-sharing network. She brings more than 20 years of experience in leadership roles at consumer technology companies, including TripAdvisor and Expedia, where she held general management positions.

“We are confident that Tracey and Ashley will be strong additions to our board, bringing skills and experience that directly align with Macy’s strategy and efforts to position the company for profitable growth,” said Paul Varga, Macy’s, Inc. lead independent director.

With the addition of Buchanan and Zhen, the Macy’s, Inc. board will comprise 12 members. Buchanan will serve on the audit committee and Zhen will serve on the nominating and corporate governance committee.