Macy’s appoints Chief Product and Digital Revenue Officer

Macy's has appointed Jill Ramsey as Chief Product and Digital Revenue Officer, effective January 8, 2018. The company said in a statement that this role was established to focus on reimagining how people shop, bridging the physical and digital worlds through seamless customer experiences.

"I am extremely excited to have Jill join the Macy's team. She is a strong fit for our business given her experience in product and digital leadership. Jill's expertise in ecommerce and multichannel retail perfectly aligns to our goal to integrate technology through all aspects of the customer journey," said Hal Lawton in a media statement.

Ramsey, the company added, will have oversight of both product and revenue for Macys.com and the Macy's app and her specific responsibilities will include digital revenue, enterprise product management, the enterprise portfolio, digital merchandise management, site production, and the user experience. She will also have responsibility for the product management teams that support both Macy's and Bloomingdale's. Ramsey will report to Hal Lawton, President of Macy's.

Ramsey has over 20 years of experience leading product and digital teams that deliver digital growth in ecommerce. Most recently, she was vice president, GM of vertical businesses at eBay. Prior to joining eBay in 2015, Ramsey held various leadership positions at Walmart.com, where she most recently served as vice president (corporate officer) - merchandising.

Picture:Macy's website