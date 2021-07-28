Macy’s appoints VP of treasury and corporate development

Macy’s, Inc. has named Prabhakar Iyer vice president, treasury and corporate development, effective immediately.

In this role, the company said in a release, Iyer will oversee the treasury, insurance, corporate finance and development teams. He reports to Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer of Macy’s, Inc., and is based out of the company’s New York City headquarters.

“Prabhakar has extensive experience across all aspects of finance, with a strong understanding of capital markets, cash management, foreign exchange, treasury operations, M&A and investor relations. I look forward to working with him as we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and evolve our capital allocation strategy,” said Mitchell.

Iyer joins Macy’s from Wolverine Worldwide, where he was vice president, finance and operations, leading FP&A and supporting the finance needs of the company’s global operation. Prior to that role, he spent more than 16 years in finance at General Motors.