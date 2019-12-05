Macy's brand business president steps down

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that Hal Lawton, president of the Macy’s brand business, has resigned, effective December 6, 2019.

“Hal has made significant contributions to the business over the past two years, including improving the Macy’s operational cadence. Hal also helped us build an excellent team and, with their leadership, I’m confident that Macy’s will continue strong execution through Holiday 2019 and beyond,” said Jeff Gennette, Chairman and CEO of Macy’s in a statement.

With fiscal 2018 sales of 24.971 billion dollars, Macy’s operates approximately 680 department stores under the nameplates Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s, and approximately 190 specialty stores that include Bloomingdale’s The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy’s Backstage.