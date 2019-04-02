Macy's names Dennis Mullahy Chief Supply Chain Officer

Macy’s, Inc. has announced that Dennis Mullahy has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer of the Macy’s brand, effective April 8, 2019. In this newly created role, the company said, reporting to Hal Lawton, President of Macy’s, Mullahy will oversee the entire product journey, including global sourcing, inventory management, store and ecommerce distribution, transportation, indirect procurement, supply chain systems, sustainability and supplier diversity.

“I’m thrilled to have Dennis join the Macy’s team as we look to strengthen our supply chain. We are investing in our supply chain to improve our systems, processes and facilities and to enhance productivity and efficiency,” said Lawton in a statement.

Mullahy, Macy’s added, has more than 30 years of experience leading operation units in the retail industry. In his most recent role as executive vice president, supply chain and IT at Michaels Stores, Inc., Mullahy was responsible for leading the company’s supply chain strategy, international transportation, distribution centre operations for stores and ecommerce, information technology and custom frame manufacturing. Prior to joining Michaels Stores, Inc. in 2013, Mullahy was a senior vice president at Ulta, where he was responsible for merchandise planning, inventory management, distribution, logistics, transportation and supply chain strategy. He previously spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at Meijer and as a partner with Accenture.

Picture:Macy's media centre