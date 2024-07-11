Macy's promotes Keith Credendino to CIO

US retail group Macy's has filled a key position in the promotion of Keith Credendino to chief information officer (CIO), a post he will take up from August 4. He succeeds Laura Miller, who is retiring.

The CIO-designate joined Macy's in 2022 and has since served as senior vice president of technology product development, customer experience. In this role, he helped "improve the customer experience at Macy's and Bloomingdale's both in stores and online," the company said.

Before joining Macy's, the parent company of the Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury chains, the technology expert held various management positions at well-known companies such as Inspire Brands, The Home Depot, InterContinental Hotels Group and Cox Enterprises.