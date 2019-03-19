Mahabis appoints former Moonpig managing director as CEO

London-based upmarket slipper brand Mahabis has appointed former Moonpig managing director Iain Martin as its new CEO.

Martin will be taking over from James Cox, who was appointed interim CEO when the company was saved from administration by YYX Capital in January.

Martin, who will be starting his new role on 18 March, spent nine years leading Moonpig, where he helped grow revenue from 1.8 million pounds to over 60 million pounds and took EBITDA growth from 0.3 million pounds to 13.6 million pounds per annum.

"Iain has a wealth of experience gathered from more than 20 years’ in senior commercial, marketing, operational and technical roles, spanning large and small scale businesses,” James Cox, managing partner of YYX Capital, said in a statement. “We’re delighted to have such high calibre CEO on board."

Commenting on the appointment, Martin added: "Mahabis has an established brand name and good customer recognition having already sold nearly a million pairs of its iconic design footwear in over 100 countries in just over 4 years.

“It’s a high margin product category with a large addressable market, both online and offline. I can’t wait to help propel the brand in new and exciting directions."