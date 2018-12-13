Maison Kitsuné appoints former Celine director Yuni Ahn as Creative Director

South Korean designer Yuni Ahn has been announced as Maison Kitsuné’s new Creative Director. She will be leading the design of menswear and womenswear across all Maison Kitsuné lines. Her first collection will be presented on January 18, during Paris Fashion Week.

“Ahn has a deep understanding of Maison Kitsuné’s current opportunities and shares the ambitions we have for our collections. We are convinced her talent, vision and savoir-faire will help bring the brand further success and grow Maison Kitsuné into the independent Paris fashion house we’re aiming to become”, said the label’s co-founders, Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki, in a statement.

Ahn’s most recent role was Design Director at Celine, where she worked on the design of bags, jewelry and sunglasses under the helm of Phoebe Philo, the beloved Creative Director succeeded by Hedi Slimane this year. “During my last year at Celine, one of my favorite places to hang out was Café Kitsuné”, recollected Ahn in the same statement. “A chance encounter with Gildas Loaëc started it all”.

In addition to the fashion house, Maison Kitsuné also operates coffee shops and a music label. The fashion division of the company received a minority investment from Strip International in 2016, which has been used to develop its international studio team with the aim to elevate the brand’s market positioning.

Photo: courtesy of Maison Kitsuné