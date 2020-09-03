Maison Margiela names new CMO

Tanja Ruhnke will be joining Maison Margiela as the company's new chief marketing officer.This is a brand new role for the company, and Ruhnke will be reporting to Maison Margiela's incoming CEO Gianfranco Gianangeli.

Ruhnke's most recent role was as vice president of communications for Valentino. Other stints on her resume include vice president of global branding and communications at Alexander Wang and vice president of public relations at KCD Worldwide.

Since 2014 when John Galliano joined the company as creative director, Maison Margiela has seen impressive growth year-over-year. The brand, which is owned by OTB, saw sales reach over 200 million euros for 2019.