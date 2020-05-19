Malone Souliers names new chief marketing officer

Luxury British footwear label Malone Souliers has appointed Marina Beaumont as the brand’s chief marketing officer.

The appointment is a new role at Malone Souliers and has been created to “bolster” the brand’s luxury positioning through creative brand marketing outputs and elevated communication across all touchpoints, to align with the brands’ global expansion plans.

Beaumont, who has a broad luxury fashion and retail background with experience gained for brands within the UK, Europe and the US, has previously served as director of marketing for Alice and Olivia in New York and headed up marketing and communications for British heritage swimwear label, Heidi Klein.

Commenting on her new role, Beaumont, said in a statement: “I am honoured to join a label where dedication to craft is at the forefront of everything they do. Mary Alice’s expertise in considered design, affinity for creativity and sincere passion for the industry instinctively made me want to be a part of everything she touched. I look forward to working with the wonderful team and contributing to further growth of the brand.”

Founder and creative director of Malone Souliers, Mary Alice Malone added: “Our label has big plans and big dreams – and recruiting the right candidate for this important role was crucial for our growth plans. I felt an instant connection with Marina, and with her impressive experience within the luxury fashion industry, she will continue to strengthen our team to allow us to continue to grow into new markets. We’re all very excited to have her join the Malone Souliers family.”