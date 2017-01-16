Mamas & Papas announces two senior executive appointments

Maternity retailer Mamas & Papas have announced two new senior level appointments. While Paul Middlemiss has joined as Product Director, Julie Rossiter as stepped in as Quality Director, according to a Retail Gazette report.

Middlemiss has served in similar roles at Robert Dyas and The Conran Shop, and as home director at House of Fraser earlier. He will now look after buying and design functions at Mamas and Papas.

Rossiter on the other hand as the new Quality Director will manage the retailer’s customer service and technical and engineering operations. Rossiter replaces interim quality director Simon Colbec and has held positions at C&A and Shop Direct as technical director.

The company, after witnessing a positive Christmas trading period with double digit sales over the festive season, has launched a new loyalty scheme entitled M&P and Me. The scheme has been launched across its 32 stores.

Picture:Mamas & Papas