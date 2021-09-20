Mammut CEO steps down, takes on advisory role

Swiss outdoor brand Mammut has announced that its CEO Oliver Pabst has stepped down from the helm of the company.

The Seon-headquartered brand said the decision was mutual between Pabst and its board, and follows the successful completion of the change of ownership of Mammut from Conzzeta to Telemos Capital.

Greg Nieuwenhuys, chairman of the board of directors of Mammut, will temporarily assume his Pabst’s duties as executive chairman while a search for a replacement is underway.

Meanwhile, Pabst will remain with Mammut as a senior advisor to the board of directors.

Mammut thanked Pabst for his work at the helm of the business, crediting him for helping the company to evolve over the past five years in terms of internationalisation, digitisation and sustainability, and for having “skilfully steered the company through the challenging pandemic”.

“It has been my great pleasure and privilege to lead this fantastic team and brand over the last five years. We can be very proud of what we have achieved. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this success,” Pabst said in a release.

“The change in ownership is the beginning of a new era. Greg and the team at Telemos Capital know and appreciate the Swiss DNA and the fantastic strengths of the brand, and I am convinced that together with the excellent Mammut team and fresh ideas, they will lead the company into a successful future.”