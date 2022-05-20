Mammut names Hugo Boss COO Heiko Schaefer as new CEO

Swiss outdoor brand Mammut has tapped Hugo Boss chief operating officer Heiko Schaefer as its new CEO, effective September 1.

The Seon-headquartered company said Schäfer will focus on “strengthening the iconic Mammut mountain brand and accelerating its growth on a global level”.

Schaefer held the COO position at upmarket German label Hugo Boss from March 2020, and served as CEO of Tom Tailor Group from 2016 to 2019. Earlier in his career, he spent six years at sportswear giant Adidas, most recently serving as senior vice president of operations at the company’s Sports Style division.

“I am extremely excited to return to the sporting goods world, joining the most iconic outdoor brand in Europe,” Schaefer said. “I look forward to devoting my energy and passion to unlocking Mammut’s full potential with its team - making the brand even more desirable and accessible to mountain sports enthusiasts.”

The news comes after Mammut announced in September 2021 that Oliver Pabst would be stepping down from the helm of the company following the successful completion of the change of ownership of business from Conzzeta to Telemos Capital.

Greg Nieuwenhuys, who has headed Mammut as interim executive chairman since September, will continue to work closely with Schaefer and Mammut as chairman of the board.

Nieuwenhuys said: “Over the past months, we have prepared Mammut for its next phase of growth. I am proud of the passion demonstrated by Mammut colleagues around the globe and excited to announce Heiko as CEO. I look forward to the collaboration and reaching greater summits together.”