Mango appoints new e-commerce executive director as it enters 12 new markets

Mango has extended its online business to 12 new markets, principally located in Africa and appointed Marlies Hersbach as the new e-commerce executive director.

With deep experience in the sector, Mango said in a statement, Hersbach will be responsible for developing, leading and executing the company's online business strategy, reporting to Elena Carasso, online and customer director and member of the steering committee.

The company’s online operations were launched in 12 African countries, including Angola, Belize, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Gambia, Honduras, Laos, Mongolia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Togo. Mango already has an international presence in more than 120 markets worldwide.

Commenting on the expansion of its online business to new markets, Elena Carasso said: "Mango's entry into 12 new countries reinforces its international presence and brings our value proposition and passion for fashion to new markets."

Hersbach, the company added, previously served as Mango’s international retail director for France, supervising the store strategy for the French market. Prior to joining Mango in 2022, Hersbach held various e-commerce positions at companies in the fashion industry, including Kiabi and Pimkie.

Mango further said that Yann Bayon, current regional retail manager of the Paris region, will now serve as the international retail director for France.

During the 2023 financial year, Mango's online business accelerated its growth, exceeding one billion euros in revenue for the first time, representing 33 percent of total group revenue.

The appointment of Marlies Hersbach is part of the company’s 2024-2026 Strategic Plan, which aims to reach revenues of more than four billion euros by 2026.