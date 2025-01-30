Mango CEO Toni Ruiz appointed chairman

Toni Ruiz, CEO of Spanish fashion company Mango, has now also been appointed chairman of the board of directors. He succeeds founder and owner Isak Andic, who died unexpectedly in a mountain accident in December last year. This was announced by the company in a press release.

Jonathan Andic, son of founder Isak, will become vice chairman of the board, while Andic’s two daughters, Judith and Sarah Andic, will take on the roles of chairman and vice chairman of Mango MNG Holding SAU, Mango’s parent company.

In addition, the board of directors appoints Manel Adell as a new independent director of Punto Fa SL (trading as Mango). Adell has extensive experience in multinationals and was previously CEO of Desigual.

Since Toni Ruiz joined Mango in 2015, the company has achieved impressive growth and strengthened its financial stability, reaching a record turnover of more than 3.1 billion euros in 2023. Ruiz himself owns 5 percent of the shares.

Ruiz thanks the Andic family, the board of directors and the Mango team for their trust. "Mango is stronger than ever, with a clear direction and many opportunities for growth," he says. He is determined to continue leading the company to the top.

The board of directors of Mango (Punto Fa SL) now consists of Toni Ruiz, Jonathan Andic, and four other executive directors, together with five independent members, including Manel Adell. The company is further led by a Steering Committee of 11 managers, with Toni Ruiz as CEO.