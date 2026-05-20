Mango scion released on bail after arrest over father's death

The eldest son of Spanish clothing empire Mango's founder Isak Andic was released on Tuesday after posting one million euros' bail following his arrest in a murder inquiry into his father's 2024 death.

After being detained by police on Tuesday morning and taken to court in handcuffs for questioning, Jonathan Andic left the courthouse in Martorell in northeastern Spain, where he was accompanied by his lawyers, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

He did not answer questions from journalists.

The 45-year-old was ordered to surrender his passport, appear weekly before the court, and was banned from leaving the country, the court said in a statement, adding the case was being "investigated as a charge of homicide".

According to the judge's order seen Tuesday by AFP, there was "sufficient evidence" to suspect Jonathan killed his father in a premeditated manner. It mentioned his alleged "obsession with money", a strained relationship and contradictions in his account of events.

Jonathan was alone with his 71-year-old billionaire father when the clothing empire founder plunged to his death in the Montserrat mountains near Barcelona on December 14, 2024.

According to the forensic report, as cited in Tuesday's order, the fall was "as if he had gone down a slide, feet first".

At the time of Isak's death, authorities said he had fallen from a height near the Salnitre caves in Collbato, an area marked by steep drops and ravines.

Investigators initially treated the death as an accident, with early findings suggesting Isak, one of Spain's richest men, may have slipped.

A judge closed the case in January 2025 after finding no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

However, investigators with Catalonia's regional police force, the Mossos d'Esquadra, along with prosecutors reopened the investigation in October 2025 after citing inconsistencies in Jonathan's testimony, according to media reports.

Family tensions

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported at the time that authorities had seized Jonathan Andic's phone shortly after the death.

It also cited testimony from Isak Andic's partner, professional golfer Estefania Knuth, describing the at-times tense relations between father and son.

Authorities have released few details about the investigation, which remains under judicial secrecy, Catalonia's High Court said Tuesday.

Jonathan Andic has denied any responsibility for his father's death and has maintained that the fall was accidental.

A statement from the family said they had "total" confidence in Jonathan's innocence, adding that "there is no, and will not be, any legitimate evidence against him".

Family lawyer Cristobal Martell called the homicide theory "incoherent" and painful", saying "it stigmatises an innocent man".

Jonathan began his professional career in Mango in 2005 after studying audiovisual communication in the United States and business in Spain.

He began to manage the Mango Man line two years later and was the vice-chairman of Mango's board at the time of his father's death.

4.5 billion dollar fortune

Born in Istanbul, Isak moved with his family to Barcelona from Turkey as a teenager in the late 1960s.

He opened his first Mango shop on the Paseo de Gracia, Barcelona's famous shopping street, in 1984 with the help of his older brother Nahman. It was hugely successful.

His Mango brand quickly mushroomed across Spain and has become one of the world's leading fashion groups, with about 2,850 stores worldwide.

The company has a presence in more than 120 markets, with more than 16,400 employees worldwide, according to its website.

In December 2023, Isak transferred five percent of his company for the first time to a third party -- his right-hand man, Toni Ruiz, the group's CEO and its current leader.

Last October, Ruiz and the other two executors of Isak's estate issued a statement praising the legacy of what they called a "visionary entrepreneur", and said they were convinced of Jonathan's innocence.

At the time of his death, Forbes estimated Isak's fortune at 4.5 billion dollars.