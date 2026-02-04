Marc Cain to continue North American growth with new executive appointments

Bodelshausen-based apparel company Marc Cain is strengthening its North American teams with new executive appointments for the US and Canada.

Jessica R’Bibo assumed the role of president of Marc Cain Canada Inc. at the start of the year, Marc Cain announced on Wednesday. Joy Corson took on the position of vice president of Marc Cain USA Inc. in November 2025.

The new appointments are part of an “organisational realignment” and represent a strategic move to bring in fresh perspectives. They jointly succeed the former managing director, who was responsible for both markets.

In their respective regions, R’Bibo and Corson will focus on brand development, retail growth and the expansion of wholesale partnerships.