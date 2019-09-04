Marcella Wartenbergh named CEO of Pepe Jeans

Pepe Jeans has announced that appointment of Marcella Warthenbergh as the group’s new CEO. The company said in a statement that her responsibilities include increasing the sales performance of group’s brands - Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable, complete the group’s digitalisation process and consolidate its presence in the main global markets.

“The brands of the group, Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonable, are historical references for fashion all over the world. It is a challenge and a pride and I hope to live up to it,” said Wartenbergh on assuming the CEO position at Pepe Jeans.

Former PVH executive Marcella Wartenbergh appointed CEO of Pepe Jeans

Backed by her long experience in the fashion industry at the US luxury company PVH, the company added, Wartenbergh has held positions as global director of merchandising and global licensing for Calvin Klein, of which she was also president of management in Europe. Within the Pepe Jeans Group, she held positions of responsibility for the Tommy Hilfiger brand and was also responsible for executive management in Mexico.

“We rely on a professional, who has always stood out in the sector. A person who interprets new trends to meet the needs of consumers, and who will lead the Pepe Jeans Group towards new successes,” added Carlos Ortega, founder and shareholder of the Pepe Jeans Group.

Pepe Jeans enjoys a prominent position in Europe, India, Japan and South America. Owner of the Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable brands, the group is also responsible for the distribution of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in Spain. The group, with a turnover of 532 million euros, currently has over 3,000 employees.

Picture:Marcella Wartenbergh via Studio Orioles