Marco Agnolin appointed CEO of Diesel

Diesel has announced the appointment of Marco Agnolin to the post of Chief Executive Officer. The company said in a statement that having spent several years at Inditex, the last seven of which at the helm of Bershka, Agnolin has extensive global industry experience, specifically in retail.

Commenting on Agnolin’s appointment, Renzo Rosso, Founder of Diesel and President of parent company OTB said in a media statement: “I am proud to welcome Marco on board, one of the most talented fashion executives worldwide and a professional whose career I have followed for a long time. His experience and personal attitude, matched with our vision of the brand, will bring about a successful future for Diesel.”

“All my life I have looked up to and have been inspired by one brand, and that was Diesel. Today I am happy to be part of it, looking forward to giving my contribution to the next chapters of its unique story,” added Agnolin.

Picture credit: Marco Agnolin via Henri+Frank PR