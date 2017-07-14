Marco Raab to join Escada as VP Marketing and Communications

Escada has announced the appointment of Marco Raab to the position of Vice President of Marketing and Communication. Raab will join from August 15, 2017 and will report directly to the company’s CEO Iris Epple-Righi.

“I am really looking forward to my new role at Escada," said Raab in a statement. “With the company’s new CEO, Iris Epple-Righi and Design Director Niall Sloan, Escada is at a very exciting juncture in the company's history. I am convinced that together we could use the strong brand heritage and creative approaches to retain existing customers and inspire the new ones."

Raab brings over 10 years of experience in marketing and communications, most recently working at Red Bull GmbH, where he held numerous global brand, marketing and communication positions since of 2007. He previously served as global marketing manager projects in the field of innovation and change management at Red Bull before taking on his new role.

Commenting on Raab’s appointment, Epple-Righi added: "Our marketing and marketing communication strategies will play a key role in helping Escada become an innovative brand. Marco's expertise from his time at Red Bull will help us in achieving our goal. He is passionate and understands the behaviour of modern consumers and their mindset."

Picture:Marco Raab via Schoeller & Von Rehlingen