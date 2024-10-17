Marco Sammicheli joins Its Arcademy advisory board

Marco Sammicheli, curator for design, fashion and craftsmanship and director of the Museum of Italian Design at Triennale Milano, joins the advisory board of Its Arcademy, Museum of Art in fashion, a museum dedicated to contemporary fashion based in Trieste.

"Joining the board of Its Arcademy is an honour for me," Marco Sammicheli said in a statement. “The competition, the museum and the archive constitute a truly unique platform.”

He continued: “The link with Triennale Milano, the institution I represent here, will serve to develop opportunities for in-depth study and research as well as synergy with the fashion department of the Museum of Italian Design.”

Its Arcademy announces change to advisory board

The Its Arcademy advisory board currently includes, among others: artist and philanthropist Daphne Guinness, Stefania Ricci, director of the Ferragamo Museum and the Ferragamo Foundation, and Valerie Steele, director and curator in charge of the Museum of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York.

Barbara Franchin, President of the Its Foundation, added on behalf of Its: “We are very excited to welcome Marco Sammicheli to our advisory board. We share a commitment to nurture and protect creativity and fashion, not only as expressions of our time, but as tools to inspire and design the future and explore new horizons.”

"His vision and internationally consolidated experience are a great added value for Its Arcademy," she said.

