Marcolin appoints head of UK, Nordics and DACH

Eyewear group Marcolin has announced strategic leadership changes in the UK and the Nordics, with the appointment of Stephan Hinkerode as head of UK, Nordics and DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Hinkerode, currently general manager of Marcolin Deutschland GMBH, has been with the company since 2016 and has a strong background in the eyewear industry, including past responsibility for the development of prestigious luxury brands in the segment.

In his new role, he will report directly to Antonio Jové, Marcolin’s head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new leadership structure has been created to “further strengthen” Marcolin’s presence in the UK and the Scandinavian markets as well as the DACH region, explained the eyewear group in a statement. As well as to create “new synergies between these key European markets” and to offer the best service to its customers.

Marcolin added that the individual markets will maintain their current local reference points and offices in London, Stockholm and Cologne “for continuity and an efficient operative business”.

The eyewear group’s global network consists of 14 subsidiaries worldwide, in Europe (Benelux, DACH, France, Italy, Nordics, Spain, UK), Russia, America (US, Brazil), Asia (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore) and Australia (Sidney), and two joint ventures (Mexico and UAE).

The Marcolin Group portfolio includes Tom Ford, Adidas, Bally, Moncler, Diesel, Timberland, Gant, and Emilio Pucci, and distributes its products in more than 125 countries.