Marcolin Group appoints new marketing communication manager

Marcolin Group, the leading eyewear company, has named Roberta Viganò as its new marketing communication manager.

Viganò, described by Marcolin as having “extensive experience in communications” in the fashion and luxury industry, has worked previously at Bally, where she was head of communications and marketing EMEA.

The appointment of Viganò, who will be based in Milan, is part of the Marcolin’s renewal process that started with the appointment of Fabrizio Curci as group chief executive, explained the company.

Viganò will report directly to the marketing, communication and events director Matteo Blandi, and will be responsible for the worldwide communication activities of the Group’s brands, supervising the PR, media planning and buying and digital communication areas.

Her goal is to “strengthening the communication strategy and presence of the brands in the Marcolin portfolio at a global level,” added the company in a statement.

The Marcolin Group portfolio includes Tom Ford, Adidas, Bally, Moncler, Diesel, Timberland, Gant, and Emilio Pucci.

Image: courtesy of Marcolin Group