Marcolin names new group communication director

Italian eyewear group Marcolin has appointed Clara Magnanini as group communication director, effective immediately.

In her new role, Magnanini will lead the newly established communications department, responsible for corporate communication, marketing and digital communication, and events.

Her duties will also include coordinating the group’s ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) management activities. She will report directly to Fabrizio Curci, chief executive and general manager at Marcolin.

Magnanini has extensive communications experience within luxury automotive and ‘Made in Italy’ companies, including roles at Maserati and Automobili Lamborghini.