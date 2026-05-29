Marfa Stance appoints Jenna Littler as chief executive officer

UK outerwear brand Marfa Stance has appointed Jenna Littler as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Littler announced the appointment through a LinkedIn post, expressing her enthusiasm for joining the company and advancing the creative vision of the business.

Prior to this role, Littler spent over 10 years at UK luxury fashion house Burberry, where she held several senior leadership positions, including senior vice president for the UK and Russia retail, and Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA) strategy and customer insight. Her extensive background also includes advisory roles and board positions at the Design Museum and Art Academy London.

The executive appointment coincides with the upcoming expansion of the retail network of the company. Marfa Stance is preparing to open its second permanent brick and mortar location on Madison Avenue in New York, marking its first flagship store in the US. The brand currently operates a flagship boutique in London's Notting Hill.

Marfa Stance was founded in 2019 by British designer Georgia Dant, who previously led menswear and womenswear design teams at Burberry and US label Rag & Bone. Dant launched the company to offer functional, seasonless outerwear utilizing a modular system of reversible garments and adaptable accessories.

The concept and name of the label were inspired by the minimalist furniture design of artist Donald Judd following a trip Dant made to Marfa, Texas. The garments are manufactured in Italy with a focus on longevity, allowing customers to update and alter their pieces over time.