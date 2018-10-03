Margherita Missoni named creative director of M Missoni brand

New York - Missoni has announced that Margherita Maccapani Missoni has been appointed creative director of the M Missoni brand, effective immediately.

After bringing the M Missoni ready-to-wear license in house, the Missoni Group is working on a plan to innovate both the style and positioning of the collection and this project will be led by the new creative director. Margherita returns to the company after a few years spent pursuing other professional projects and the M Missoni spring/summer 2020 collection will be the first under her creative direction.

Margherita Missoni takes charge of M Missoni brand

“I am both proud and overjoyed to welcome Margherita back into the Missoni Group as the Creative Director of M Missoni,” said Angela Missoni, president and creative director of the group, in a statement. “In her professional trajectory within and outside the company, Margherita has demonstrated her considerable skills. Together with her natural understanding of style and her forward thinking creative capacities, she also proved to be an authentic and successful communicator of the house codes. I am confident that Margherita’s talents will make M Missoni a relevant brand for the years to come.”

Founded in 1998, the M Missoni brand has a turnover of over 50 million euros and is present in 60 countries worldwide with over 700 points of sale.

“Being identified as the person who can lead the future course of the new M Missoni fills me with pride,” said Margherita Missoni in a statement. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to set new paradigms and forge new directions for this brand, all whilst using the Missoni aesthetic which lives within me.”

Within the overall expansion plans of the Missoni Group, M Missoni intends to become a significant business with a complete product offering and global distribution.

“I am certain that Margherita Missoni’s creative talent, personal charisma and strong feeling for trends, combined with her extraordinary social network, will contribute significantly in reaching a wide new and younger audience,” said Michele Norsa, vice president of the Missoni Group and industrial partner of FSI, in a statement. “Her diversified experience is fundamental to our plan for global expansion, which, in additional to increasing the M Missoni product offering, aims at significant growth both at retail and online.”

photo: courtesy photo