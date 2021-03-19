Margherita Missoni steps down from M Missoni

After the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to their business internationally, Missoni has to restructure and reorganize to keep their bottom line strong. As a result Margherita Maccapani Missoni, daughter of Missoni’s president and creative director Angela Missoni, has stepped down from her role as creative director of Missoni’s diffusion line, M Missoni.

Maccapani Missoni stepped into the role in 2018. The M Missoni line is targeted toward younger audiences and is at a more accessible price point than the main Missoni line.

The end to Maccapani Missoni’s time as creative director of M Missoni’s comes as the company is reorganizing its design and communications teams and cutting positions to help with costs. The company has a post-pandemic relaunch plan in place to help turn the company’s business around.

M Missoni is still expected to continue, just with the company’s internal design team. In line with the fashion industry’s focus on going more sustainable, the group is also amping up its sustainable development department.

Image: Missoni.com