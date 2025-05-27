Marianne Faithfull's wardrobe auction: Chanel, Dior, and more

Marianne Faithfull's iconic wardrobe will be auctioned on June 17 in London by Kerry Taylor Auctions as part of their "Passion for Fashion" event. Over 20 ensembles by designers like Chanel, Alaïa, and Dior, worn throughout her career, will be featured. Highlights include a Chanel jacket (300–500 pounds), a leather coat, and a Dior tuxedo jacket (200–600 pounds).

Faithfull's signature rock-and-roll grit and refined elegance are reflected in her androgynous style. The auction includes a John Galliano suit and pieces from her 2005 "Before The Poison" tour. Kerry Taylor Auctions specialist Alex Baddeley emphasized the stories behind each piece, reflecting Faithfull's inseparable life and art. Proceeds will support causes per her wishes.

Public viewing is from June 13–16, and the catalogue is available online, featuring items from other icons like Zandra Rhodes. Faithfull, who passed in January, leaves a lasting fashion legacy.