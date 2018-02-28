Marie Gulin-Merle appointed Calvin Klein CMO

Calvin Klein, Inc. has appointed Marie Gulin-Merle as Chief Marketing Officer. The company said, Gulin-Merle, who will assume her new role later this spring, will serve as the global brand and marketing architect responsible for amplifying the creative direction set forth by Raf Simons, the Chief Creative Officer of Calvin Klein, reporting directly to Steve Shiffman, the CEO of Calvin Klein.

Working closely with Simons and leveraging her extensive experience, Calvin Klein added, Gulin-Merle will be charged with further expanding the brand’s voice and global marketing platforms and strategically driving consumer engagement to position the business for long-term growth.

Gulin-Merle brings over 15 years of comprehensive marketing and communications experience, having served most recently as the chief marketing officer for L'Oréal USA since 2014. Prior to her role as CMO, Gulin-Merle worked in ascending marketing and communications positions within L'Oréal, including serving as the global head of integrated marketing communications at the brand’s headquarters in Paris from 2010 to 2014.

Gulin-Merle’s was most recently hailed as a “Power Player in Marketing and Advertising” by Ad Age in November 2017. She was included in WWD’s “10 Most In-Demand Execs in Digital Beauty, Fashion and E-Commerce” list in 2016; was featured in Ad Age's “40 Under 40” list; and made Business Insider’s “Most Innovative CMOs in the World” list in both 2016 and 2017.

Picture:Facebook/Calvin Klein