Marimekko restructures sales leadership

Finnish fashion and lifestyle brand Marimekko has appointed Noora Laurila as senior vice president of sales in region west as it restructures its sales leadership.

Laurila, who currently works at L’Oréal, will take up her new position on September 14 and will report to president and chief executive Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.

The appointment coincides with Marimekko restructuring its sales leadership into two geographical regions, region west covering Finland, Scandinavia, EMEA and North America, and region east focused on Asia-Pacific. Marimekko adds that the search for senior vice president of sales in region east is ongoing.

Alahuhta-Kasko said in a statement: “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Marimekko’s profitable growth has progressed well in recent years. This change in the sales leadership model is implemented to further strengthen Marimekko’s international growth capabilities, providing closer support to the company’s key market areas with their different business models and stages in brand development.

“I am thrilled to welcome Noora to the Marimekko team. Her holistic commercial knowledge and versatile experience in leading sales, marketing and product portfolio management from one of the leading brand companies in the world will support us in accelerating Marimekko’s growth and speaking to a wider global audience.”