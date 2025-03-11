Marimekko's chief business development officer resigns

Finnish textile producer Marimekko will soon be without a chief business development officer (CBDO). Riika Wikberg, who holds the position, will leave the company on June 10, 2025, Marimekko announced in a short statement.

Wikberg is exiting the company to transition to entrepreneurship, Marimekko said. The CBDO was also a member of the Marimekko Management Group. The Finnish textile producer has already started a procedure for a successor.

“I would like to sincerely thank Riika for her years at Marimekko. Riika has played an important role in the long-term development of Marimekko’s operations and sustainability policy. I wish her all the best in her new endeavors,” said CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko.