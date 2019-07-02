Marina Larroude exits Barneys to join Schutz

Barneys New York is losing its fashion director. Marina Larroude is leaving the department store to join Brazilian women's footwear brand Schutz. Barneys has not named a successor.

Larroude spent two and a half years with Barneys, overseeing women's ready-to-wear, discovering designers, product development and marketing. She had previously served as fashion director with Teen Vogue for two and a half years and fashion market director at Style.com, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The fashion executive will join Schutz effective July 15, as MF Fashion reported. In her new position, Larroude will manage the brand's U.S. business across all channels.

“Schutz is a very youthful, feminine, fearless shoe brand,” Larroude told WWD in an interview. “There is also the opportunity to create awareness for the brand. In Brazil, it is very well known. I don’t think it’s very well known in America.”

Schutz launched in 1995, offering sophisticated and casual style footwear. It is owned by Arezzo & Co and retails through Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Shopbop, Bloomingdale's and Revolve, as well as its own e-commerce and flagship stores in New York and Beverly Hills.