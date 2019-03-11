Marino Edelmann to join Strellson as Managing Brand Director

Marino Edelmann will be taking on the position of Managing Brand Director at Strellson in the fall of 2019. The company announced through a statement that with this appointment, the Holy Fashion Group is strengthening Strellson as a menswear brand and broadening its focus on the casual segments.

Edelmann, the company added, most recently worked as the chief sales and marketing officer at Drykorn and has many years of national and international experience in sales, marketing and management.

With brands such as Strellson, Joop! and Windsor under its portfolio, the Holy Fashion Group, a fashion and lifestyle company, is currently active in more than 50 countries.

Picture credit:Marino Edelmann via Holy Fashion Group